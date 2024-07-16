1,254 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $82,172,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 136,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,709. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $230.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.65.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

