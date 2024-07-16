1,343 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS traded up $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $168.37. 764,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

