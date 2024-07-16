1,462 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $331,831,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,045,000 after acquiring an additional 570,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. 190,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

