165 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $259,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FICO traded up $21.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,611.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,364. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $810.26 and a 1-year high of $1,617.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,408.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,293.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

