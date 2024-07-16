2,189 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 509,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $18,085,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,231 shares of company stock worth $58,814,167. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

