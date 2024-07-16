2,365 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 629,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $174.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

