3,616 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Stock Up 1.8 %
BOOT stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. 853,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,625. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
