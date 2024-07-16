3,616 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.8 %

BOOT stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. 853,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,625. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

