4,055 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. 1,470,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,294. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

