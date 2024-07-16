8,142 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NTLA traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,584. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

