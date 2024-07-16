ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $224,482.43 and $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,026.51 or 0.99498387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071986 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000218 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

