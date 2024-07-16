ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 40,000 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 554,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,596. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

