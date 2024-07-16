Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $635.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.71 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.