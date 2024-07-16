Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.