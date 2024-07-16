agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.4%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 270,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,205,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

