Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 18th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 197,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $7.50.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCRT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

