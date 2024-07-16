Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 18th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 197,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $7.50.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alaunos Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.