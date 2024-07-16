Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.