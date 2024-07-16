Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $39.30

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $38.17. Alcoa shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 651,552 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

