Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

