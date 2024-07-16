Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Chairman Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 1,701,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,035. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

