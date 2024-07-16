Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher J. Joyce Sells 15,034 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 1,701,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,035. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

