Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. 649,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,109. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

