Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,209,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,059 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 13.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 294,989 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.