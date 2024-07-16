Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) CEO Purchases $99,999.80 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 110,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.34. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

