Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,748,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

