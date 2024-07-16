Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.15 and last traded at C$55.98, with a volume of 16664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.65.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

