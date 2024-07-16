Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,255,527. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.