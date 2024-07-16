AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $137.20 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.34 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

