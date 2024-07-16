AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

