Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 830,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $445.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.25 and a 200-day moving average of $415.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

