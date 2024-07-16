Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

