Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.16

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 400370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,750. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,224,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,284,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

