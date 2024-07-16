Analysts Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) PT at $55.50

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

BOH opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

