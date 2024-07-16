Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $18.00

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

