Analysts Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) PT at $9.38

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

