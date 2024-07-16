Analysts Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) PT at $9.38

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mama’s Creations Stock Up 5.4 %
Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Mama’s Creations
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
