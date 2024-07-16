Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $119.67

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NBR stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
