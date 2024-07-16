Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $119.67

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.