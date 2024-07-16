Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $17.97

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

