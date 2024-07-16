Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $137.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $12,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.23. Visteon has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

