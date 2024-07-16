Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (ABIO, ASH, FBIO, FTAI, HD, IDYA, JAKK, KBR, KLAC, ONB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 16th:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get ARCA biopharma Inc alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.