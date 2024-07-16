Analyzing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 4.52% 7.09% 0.53% First Bancorp 20.58% 8.62% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayFirst Financial and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.44 $5.70 million $1.13 11.08 First Bancorp $546.25 million 2.71 $104.13 million $2.77 13.00

Analyst Recommendations

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BayFirst Financial and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.36%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BayFirst Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

