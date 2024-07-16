Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Down 1.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Andritz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

