AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.71.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.86. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Westwind Capital increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

