Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Increased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 176,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.