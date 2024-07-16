argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $533.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $530.53.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $461.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.71. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.