Art de Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.05 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $6.05 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00150887 USD and is down -13.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,753,474.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

