ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,068.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $421.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.54. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

