AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($168.59) to £150 ($194.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($162.11) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £105.53 ($136.86).

LON:AZN opened at £121.04 ($156.97) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($122.69) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($164.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,879.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

