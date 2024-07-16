AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 334,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,060,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,111,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.