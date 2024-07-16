AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 5,364,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,134,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.