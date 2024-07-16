AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.30. 170,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.