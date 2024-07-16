Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,641,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,752 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 334,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,732. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

